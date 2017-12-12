Doug Jones upsets Roy Moore in special Alabama Senate election - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Doug Jones upsets Roy Moore in special Alabama Senate election

Posted:
By The Associated Press

Democrat Doug Jones has won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama over Republican Roy Moore.

Voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state dealt a stark political blow to President Donald Trump. This also narrows the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats. The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.

