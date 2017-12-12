Doug Jones upsets Roy Moore in special Alabama Senate election

Democrat Doug Jones has won the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama over Republican Roy Moore.
Voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state dealt a stark political blow to President Donald Trump. This also narrows the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats. The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.