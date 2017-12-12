Rockford leaders want to revisit Spring Creek Bike Path Project

Rockford Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly has served on Rockford's City Council for 20 years. During that time, she says she's seen more and more project studies make their way through chambers.

"It takes a lot of dollars away from doing the project," Thompson-Kelly says.

The project she's referring to is a possible bike path on Spring Creek Road. But, the idea isn't new. It's a topic the city already looked at, but the city's public works department says it needs more information.

"We don't even know what side of the street would work best; what would be the cheapest, be safest for a bike path," says Tim Hinkens, the city's capital improvement manager.

The study alone comes with a price tag of $60,000, according to the city's Capital Improvement Plan proposal.

"It's more a general look. It doesn't get down to the nitty gritty of design standards," Hinkens says.

But Thompson-Kelly says she would rather see those dollars go toward a plan that's more in depth.

"Do the engineering design with the $60,000, not a study," Thompson-Kelly says. "That way we know the cost, we know the extent of the project and we know what we can and cannot afford."

However, public works say projects like developing a Spring Creek bike path aren't that simple and that in-depth plans can cost roughly $100,000. Instead, they say a study gives them a chance to find out if the idea is even possible without spending the extra cash.

"If you can do something at half, a quarter, or 10 percent of the cost, you do a feasibility study first to see if this project is even worth considering further," Hinkens says.



Full City Council will have to approve the $60,000 study still.

