Polo Fire reacts after firefighter family is involved in deadly crash

Firefighters and EMS are trained to handle some of the worst tragedies.

"It is hard, but I know we just keep doing our job because that's what we're there for," said Polo Fire Chaplain Jeremy Heller.

But when the Polo Fire Department showed up to a two-car crash on Route 26, it was not just a normal call.

"Doesn't always immediately set in who you're taking care of and at one point we realized it was a family from our department and I think it just makes it that much more of a serious event for us," said Heller.

In fact, they would soon learn they knew both families involved.

"We're just trying to be together and take care of each other through this time and it's difficult," said Heller.

Polo Fire says one man involved in the Monday crash is a former member of the town's fire department.



The other, a current firefighter, who's 26-year-old wife was also in the car. She was killed as a result of the crash.

"It's been a hard night for us, a lot of our guys are still recovering; a lot of this hasn't sank in yet. I know it's going to take a few days. We're in the healing process now," said Heller.

And even though she wasn't a member of the Polo Fire Department, Heller says it's still like losing family.

"We need a lot of prayer, a lot of good wishes and people coming around us right now."

Looking for support from this close-knit town to help a family and fire department through this difficult time.

The mayor of Polo says the town is sending thoughts and prayers to those involved in the crash and plans to support the department through this time.

