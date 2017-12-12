More snow arriving Wednesday

Roads could be slippery again by Wednesday, similar to Monday, as a new round of snow slides through the Stateline.

The snow is coming ahead of a warm front, which helps get rid of the bitter cold from Tuesday. The trade off with slick roads during the morning and evening commutes. Look for light snow to flurries with little accumulation in the morning, then a second round of snow coming in the afternoon, with showers only for a couple hours.

Snow accumulations should stay at or under 1", with many locations getting only 1/2" of snow. While this doesn't seem like much, 1" of snow Monday afternoon made roads slick and helped cause several accidents. If you see snow falling and/or snow on the roads, take it slower.

Dry weather resumes on Thursday, then flurries are possible on Friday. This weekend should have dry and milder weather, so much of the snow and ice from this week should melt by the end of the week.