Rockford Reads looking for volunteers to read to students

If your New Years resolution is to volunteer more, the Rockford Rotary has an easy option that can make a big impact.

The Rotary is in need of volunteers for its Rockford Reads program. It's a partnership with Rockford Public Schools where volunteers read to kids for one hour per week. A volunteer reads to 2 or 3 different second graders at a time and school that works for them.

"It's not only important for the reading skills, it's amazing how the kids improve their reading throughout the year," Chair of the Rotary's Literacy Committee, Bob Presman said. "But it's also establishes a special bond between the adult volunteer and the student reader."

To volunteer with Rockford Reads contact Marsha Sisney, Parent and Community Engagement Coordinator for RPS 205 at 815-966-3271 or email Sisney at sisneym@rps205.com.