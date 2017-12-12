Angel Martinez back with Team USA after another title

Angel Martinez capped off a big 2017 with what he calls his biggest win yet. Martinez, a senior at Auburn High School, won his third USA Boxing National Championship, cementing a spot with Team USA in 2018.

That means Martinez will get to attend several training camps at the Olympic Training Facility in Colorado, and compete in more national and international tournaments. Martinez will get the chance to grow and develop his skills even more.

"The best in the U.S., I get to train around them," Martinez said. "The atmosphere and being around the best guys makes me better."

Being around Angel has helped some of the younger boxers at the Patriots Gateway Boxing Gym.

"He inspires the other kids in the gym and that's another aspect that I like about it," Patriots Gateway boxing trainer Jimmy Goodman said.

Angel enjoys serving as a role model.

"It feels good," Martinez said. "I see a lot of myself in the little guys. It's cool seeing them grow."

Just a few years ago, Angel was in their shoes, as a shy kid who just wanted to try out boxing. Now he has a real shot to make the 2020 United States Olympic team.

"The experience he's going to get just for himself as a person, you can't beat it," Goodman said. "He's getting all kinds of experience traveling around the country, traveling around the world and meeting different people. What a great experience he's going to have for his life to tell when he's older."

Angel hopes to add plenty more stories in the coming years, as he takes aim at his Olympic dream.