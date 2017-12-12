Convicted sex offender pleads guilty for being on North Boone High School property

A child sex offender pleads guilty for being on the property at North Boone High School, according to the Boone County State's Attorney's Office.



The state's attorney's office says Allen W. Taylor pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unlawful presence within a school zone. The charge comes after Taylor, a child sex offender, was knowingly present on the high school's property on Sept. 13, 2017, according to officials.



The state's attorney's office says Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and one year of supervised release.