Murder suspect turns himself in to Winnebago County authorities

A Rockford murder suspect turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, according to the Rockford Police Department.



Geoffrey Brown, 38 of Rockford, is charged with first degree murder and several other charges related to the May 2016 shooting death of James Tomlinson.



Police say they were dispatched on the night of May 18, 2016 to the 1000 block of 15th Avenue. When they arrived, Tomlinson was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.



After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Brown's arrest.



Tuesday afternoon, he turned himself in at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center. He's in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.