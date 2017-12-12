Driver injured in rollover crash in Pecatonica

A driver is injured but expected to be OK after a rollover crash in Pecatonica.
The one-car crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Telegraph and Anders roads.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the driver clipped an icy curb and rolled over.
13 News is on the scene and will bring you details as we learn more.
