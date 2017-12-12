One dead, six injured in Ogle County car crash

One woman is dead and several others are injured after a two car crash in Ogle County Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Illinois Rte. 26 and Edgewood Road at 3:45 pm.

Ogle County Police reports a 2013 Dodge sedan was traveling north on Illinois Rte 26 when the vehicle lost control due to the snow-covered roadway.

It then entered the south bound lane of traffic causing a 2008 GMC pickup truck driven by Dan Ditzler, 29 of Polo, Illinois< to collide with the passenger side of the Dodge.

The three occupants (27 year old male, 26 year old female, and 3 year old female) of the Dodge were extricated from the vehicle and transported to KSB Hospital for serious injuries.

The 26 year old woman was later pronounced dead by the Lee County Coroner.

Dan Ditzler along with a 7 month old female, 2 year old female and 5-year old male was transported to KSB for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.