Rockford man jumped by three robbers

A man was robbed by a group of people in Rockford last night.

Police say the victim was driving his car and was stopped by a man who asked for a ride.

When arriving to the destination, two more suspects surrounded the vehicle.

Suspect 1 was a white male, 20 years old, 5’9″ tall wearing dark clothing.

Suspect 2 was an unknown race and unknown gender subject wearing all dark clothing

Suspect 3 was a black male, 6’2″ tall, 200 pounds wearing a sunglasses, a black mask and dark pants.

One of them opened up the door and punched the victim.

All three suspects took his wallet and cell phone, and then ran away.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.