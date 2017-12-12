Police looking for man responsible for Rockford home invasion

One person is being treated for minor injuries after a home invasion in Rockford.
Rockford Police say it happened Monday night around 7 pm at the 1400 block of Charles Street.
A suspect knocked on the door, showed a gun and demanded money.
The suspect hit one of the victims and then tied both victims up before taking money and leaving the residence.
The suspect was described as a black male, in his middle 30's, wearing all dark clothing, 5’8″ tall, 200 pounds and armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.