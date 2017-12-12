IceHogs players give out teddy bears at Swedes and Mercyhealth

The Rockford IceHogs got into a giving mood today by handing out teddy bears to children at some area hospitals today.

Players were at Swedes and Mercyhealth giving out teddy bears of all sizes to some very excited patients. Putting smiles on the faces of kids who need them is something players says is the best thing they can do this holidays.

"I mean the big ones are always pretty fun to give out. They're usually almost my size. It's pretty fun to hand them out to see the kids reactions." said defenseman Viktor Svedburg.

Svedburg also said putting a smile on the kids faces every year is something he and the players always look forward to.