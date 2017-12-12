Illinois Tollway looking to help Illinois residents find jobs in construction

ROCKFORD (WREX) -
You can't do anything without a job these days. However, not everyone has the luxury of having a job which is why the Illinois tollway is looking to help.
The Tollway is starting it's program aimed at preparing workers for careers in the industry. The program will train people to work specifically with contractors. In the program, companies in Rockford would train and place qualified workers with jobs.
Officials hope the program will also provide opportunities for women and minority groups.