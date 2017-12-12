Google to introduce learning app to Belvidere students

Google has created a new app to help students learn, and it's coming to Belvidere schools.

The app will provide students with real life sights and sounds outside of the classroom, helping them learning about different topics. Teachers can choose from a variety of lessons from the solar system to World War two and even dinosaurs.

Google will come to Belvidere to help coach teachers how to use the apps in their classroom. Then starting this week, students will use the apps free of charge.