Bitter cold freezes the Stateline Tuesday

The storm that brought in Monday's snow showers drags in very chilly weather, resulting in harsh wind chill values throughout Tuesday after strong winds kick in.

The bitter north to northwest winds kicked in Monday night, gusting to 30 mph at times. These gusts will continue throughout Tuesday before calming down Tuesday night. With temperatures in the teens to low 20's through Tuesday, wind chill values stay near zero during the morning, then only recover to the single digits during the afternoon and evening.

This is some of the coldest conditions we've had so far this season. Be sure to cover up and layer up as much as possible, especially if you have to be outdoors for a while. You'll want to have warm, loose-fitting layers, and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. Frostbite is possible within 30 minutes of being exposed to elements like these.

Warmer weather slowly moves in over the rest of the week. The 30's are coming starting Wednesday, with the weekend features temperatures near or into the 40's.