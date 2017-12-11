Harlem-Roscoe Fire rescues dog, owner from frozen lake

A dog and his owner are safe tonight after falling into a frigid lake in Roscoe.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department says a dog fell into Legend Lakes. When they arrived, they say the owner was trying to reach his dog with a kayak to save him. As the owner was nearing his pet, the ice broke and his kayak flipped over, landing him in the freezing water. Rescuers were able to reach the pair and pull them out to safety.

The pictures attached to this story are courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire.