J.R. Kortman releases 2017 Rockford landmark ornaments

You might recognize them or even have some on your tree, the annual Rockford landmark ornaments are out.

For nearly 20 years, designs by J.R. Kortman Center for Design have landed on ornaments around the holiday season.

This year, the Rockford landmark collection for 2017 features the historic YMCA Lodge and a special edition of the Coronado Performing Arts Center, which is celebrating the theatre's 90th birthday.

"It's a really nice thing. And we have people who have been collecting them who have all of them. Through the years we've created almost 40 landmarks," said co-owner of J.R. Kortman Doc Slafkosky .

The cost of each ornament is $28.

