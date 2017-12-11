State mandate requires local governments to review sexual harassment policies

When it comes to addressing sexual harassment the state of Illinois wants every government to take another look at their policies.

That's why in November state lawmakers passed a new mandate requiring local leaders to review their procedures within 60 days.

"People show up to do work, to serve the community and we don't want any distractions from that," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

Updates under the state mandate include...

A process in place for employees to report misconduct in a confidential way

Protections for for anyone reporting harassment or misconduct

Consequences for anyone found guilty of sexual harassment

Consequences for someone issuing a false report.

"It is dictated by the state, but i believe it meets with the requirements, especially with what's happening in the nation today," said Freeport City Manager Lowell Crow.

Freeport is one city that plans to update its policy as a result of this review.

"To make sure that we don't have sexual harassment in the workplace that people feel comfortable in the workplace.. that's the real goal," said Crow.

The Winnebago County board updated it's own policy earlier this year, after a review from Chairman Haney said reports of sexual harassment were being ignored.

"We wanted to number strengthen our language around harassment and make sure its clear to our employees that there is a process," said Haney.

Despite the recent update, even even Winnebago County will still need to take a look at its policy to make sure it complies with state standards.

"We need to be open to making some of these changes but i think there's a bottom line common sense," said Haney.

Changes that lawmakers say should set a precedent for how to handle allegations of harassment and hopefully prevent it in the future.

