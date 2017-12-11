Slick roads lead to wrecks across stateline as area sees first big snowfall

As the first major snowfall hit the stateline Monday night, drivers across the area found themselves in wrecks.

The Rockford Fire Department says from about 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. it had roughly 15 calls about cars that crashed due to slick roads from the snow. firefighters say no one was seriously hurt although a few people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The wrecks were not specific to any area and firefighters say they were responding all over the city of Rockford.

Loves Park also dealt with some weather-related wrecks. Three cars crashed along Harlem Rd. near Perryville Rd. Police shut down the street between Perryville and McFarland roads so they could clean up the wrecks and throw salt down.

Other weather-related wrecks in the area were reported in Pecatonica, Byron and Ogle County.