Open enrollment for health insurance ends Friday

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance.
Open enrollment ends this Friday, December 15, at 11 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Insurance says if you need insurance for 2018, you need to sign up.
The enrollment period is shorter than before and people can not make changes to their plans in January like they did last time. If you need to sign up for health insurance CLICK HERE
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.