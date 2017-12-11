Flurries mixed with moderate snow through this evening

A band of snow showers is turning the Stateline into a winter wonderland this afternoon. While the layer of snow will be nice to look at, roads may be wet to slushy at times, so drive with caution on the evening commute.

The snow band will mostly have light snow, but a few moderate bursts may be in the mix at times. The snow should be wrapping up by 6 pm across the area, though the impacts on the roads will linger from there. Temperatures are above freezing in many locations, but as conditions cool below freezing, areas of ice may develop, so drive slower all throughout the evening.

In total, most locations will see under to around 1" for total snowfall.

The weather will remain cold yet dry tonight and through the middle of the week, before another chance for light snow develops between Wednesday night and Thursday. If you need to get an update on what the snow is doing in your neighborhood, check out our Interactive Radar to track the snow.