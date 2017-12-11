UPDATE: Tuesday classes canceled at Roosevelt - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

UPDATE: Tuesday classes canceled at Roosevelt

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

All classes at Roosevelt Community Education Center are canceled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of a power outage. 

This includes all after-school and evening activities at Roosevelt. 

After school activities were also canceled Monday afternoon because of a power outage. The school district says ComEd is working to fix the problem. 

