UPDATE: Tuesday classes canceled at Roosevelt

All classes at Roosevelt Community Education Center are canceled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of a power outage.
This includes all after-school and evening activities at Roosevelt.
After school activities were also canceled Monday afternoon because of a power outage. The school district says ComEd is working to fix the problem.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.