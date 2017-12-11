New bill would create state-certified Wisconsin beer label

A bill circulating in the Legislature would create a new state-certified Wisconsin beer label.

To get the special designation, the beer would have to include a certain percentage of hops grown in Wisconsin.

The measure comes from Republican Rep. Scott Krug, of Nekoosa.

He says in a memo seeking co-sponsors that the bill is in recognition of the state's growing hops industry.

Initially, to get the special label at least 20 percent of the hops would have to be from Wisconsin. After 2020 it would increase to 60 percent and then 80 percent after 2024.

The certification would come from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The recipes would be kept confidential.

Krug is seeking co-sponsors through Friday.