Alan Jackson coming to Rockford as part of nationwide tour

County music star Alan Jackson is coming to Rockford.

Alan Jackson's Rockford stop on his Honky Tonk Highway Tour will be on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, 2017 at noon. Tickets will be available on Alan Jackson's official website.

His concert comes on the heels of his 2017 induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame, an event marked by Jackson's performance at last month's CMA Awards.