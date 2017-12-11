Police identify man accused of detonating explosive device in New York City

Police have identified the 27-year-old man who detonated an explosive device strapped to his body in the New York City subway.

Police say Akayed Ullah intentionally exploded the crude device in a passageway under Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday. They say he is in custody. They say the device is a crudely-made pipe bomb.

Authorities called the incident an attempted terrorist attack. Three others suffered minor injuries, including headaches and ringing in the ears.

The suspect had burns on his abdomen and also to his hands.

Law enforcement officials say he was inspired by the Islamic State, but had apparently not had any direct contact with the terror group.

An explosion occurred Monday morning at New York City's Port Authority building.

Multiple ambulances and emergency personnel are heading to the scene.

It is being reported that the building is being evacuated and that several people have been injured.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.