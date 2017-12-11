Rockton store brings in Santa for special needs children

Every kid deserves a chance to sit on Santa's lap.

At least that's what one shop owner in Rockton thinks.

She made that Christmas wish come true for children on the Autism Spectrum and with special needs.

The owner of Taylor and Max Boutique invited families and kids to visit Santa in a comfortable and quiet setting free of charge.

No music, no bright lights and no long lines.

Just a chance for these kids to enjoy the holidays and snap a pic with Saint Nick.

"Everyone has been really excited, they just don't have the opportunity and the little bit of opportunity they have might not be this small of a setting," said event organizer Lori Lee.

Max and Taylor Boutique says it plans to hold more free events like this in the future.

