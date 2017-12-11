Wheelchair basketball tournament attracts teams from all over the Midwest

Hundreds of wheelchairs hit the basketball courts in downtown Rockford this weekend.

Twenty-three teams from across the Midwest competed at the UW Sports Factory in the 18th annual Junior Chariots Holiday Tournament.

Originally the roster was set for 24, but a team from Atlanta, Georgia canceled last minute after getting snowed in.

Directors of the tournament say it's a great opportunity for these players to show off their skills to college scouts.

And while the game can get pretty rough, for these players it's also about having fun.

"They get to know teams all over, so when they go to tournaments they get to see their friends, and even though they live miles away, it's like family. You know, getting together with their friends and goofing around," said tournament director Paula Reiter.

Rockford's wheelchair basketball teams are part of the Rockford Park District's adapted sports program.


