Light snow for the start of the work week

Roads won't be as dry as we'd like to see them to kick off the work week, as a couple rounds of light flurries to light snow showers will fall throughout the day.

The Stateline will be brushed by flurries between 4 am and 7 am Monday, with little accumulation. However, anytime you see snow falling or on the roads, take it slower.

A second round of light flurries to light snow pops up late in the afternoon and evening hours. This round may have a little more snow to it, but accumulations for most areas will stay under 1/2". Watch for slick spots again for the evening commute.

In total, under 1/2" of snow falls across much of the Stateline. Spots near or north of the Wisconsin state line may see closer to 1/2" to up to 1", so be careful as you move northward throughout the day.

More is possible later in the week, between Wednesday night and Thursday. Like with the last few rounds of snow, this upcoming round also looks really light for accumulation.