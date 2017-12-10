Janesville Police investigate woman's death as a homicide

Janesville Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police say officers arrived to a home on the 400 block of River Street Saturday afternoon around 4:45.

There, officers say they found a 43-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Police say evidence at the scene shows the death to be suspicious. At this time, the police department is treating the investigation as a homicide.

However, investigators say they do not believe there is any imminent threat to public safety.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning. No additional information is available at this time.

We will be updating this story as the investigation moves forward. A press conference will be held Monday, December 11 at 11 a.m.