Man shot early Sunday morning in Rockford

Rockford Police say one man is hurt after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to the 2100 block of Glenwood just before 4 a.m. for a shooting victim.
When they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6555.
