Man shot early Sunday morning in Rockford

Posted:
ROCK CITY (WREX) -

Rockford Police say one man is hurt after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 2100 block of Glenwood just before 4 a.m. for a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6555.

