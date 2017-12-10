Man shot early Sunday morning in Rockford

Rockford Police say one man is hurt after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 2100 block of Glenwood just before 4 a.m. for a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6555.