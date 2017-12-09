IceHogs Sweep Home-and-Home with Griffins

The Rockford IceHogs brought their winning streak to four games on Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center, routing the Grand Rapids Griffins by a 7-2 margin to sweep a home-and-home series that began Friday night in Michigan with a 4-1 IceHogs victory.

Andreas Martinsen got the scoring started in the first period, deflecting a Carl Dahlstrom shot in front of the crease. Tomas Jurco and Darren Raddysh added second period tallies before the Hogs exploded for four goals in the final frame, scored by Matthew Highmore, Carl Dahlstrom, Matheson Iacopelli, and David Kampf.

J.F. Berube started in net for Rockford and made 18 saves against 18 shots before exiting with a lower-body injury in the second period. Jeff Glass made 18 saves against 20 shots in relief.

The IceHogs have outscored opponents by a 21-8 margin during their current four-game win streak. Rockford hosts Chicago this Tuesday at 7:00.