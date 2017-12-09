Weiskircher, Penn State Advance to NCAA VB Final Four

Rockford native and Boylan graduate Bryanna Weiskircher recorded 19 assists to help Penn State women's volleyball advance to the NCAA Final Four on Saturday, sweeping Michigan State, 3-0, in the regional final at State College.

Weiskircher added 7 digs in the Lady Nittany Lions winning effort, as they'll play in the program's 13th national semifinal to be held in Kansas City next week.

It'll be an all-Big Ten semifinal matchup as Penn State draws Nebraska, with match time to be announced by the NCAA following the conclusion of all regional finals on Saturday. Penn State has won seven national championships, their most recent in 2014.