Police investigate armed robbery at Rockford gas station

A Shell gas station is robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Rockford Police say it happened just before 7 o'clock at the Shell station on the 3200 block of Alpine Road.

Officers say a suspect wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask walked in with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect got an unknown amount of cash before running way. Officers did not report any injuries during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers or the Rockford Police Department.