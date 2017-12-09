Church makes another push for federal investigation into Cox,Patterson Deaths

Nearly one month after the deaths of Rockford Police Officer Jamie Cox and Eddie Patterson -- Kingdom Authority Church says its taking another step in requesting a federal investigation.

Today, church leaders began an effort to collect signatures from the community, to get the investigation moved to a federal level. Right now, the November 5 incident is under investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Kingdom Authority says it's goal is to collect 5,000 signatures. Once those are collected, the church says it plans to present the signatures to the State's Attorney's Office.

However, we reached out to the state's attorney's office. A spokesperson explained that getting federal investigators involved in any case is not up to them. They say, if someone wants a federal investigation, all they need to do is reach out to either the FBI or the U.S. Attorney's Office and file a complaint. From there, it's up to the federal investigators to take on the case.

"Closure would be as close to the truth as we possibly can get of what happened that night and we know that's going to be sorta hard because the two people that was there is dead and gone," says Apostle Marvin Brown, with Kingdom Authority Church.

We've reached out to the Integrity Task Force for comment but have not heard back. The city says they are waiting for the current investigation to finish up.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates on its progress.