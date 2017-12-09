Mercyhealth collects toys for youngest patients

Mercyhealth is making sure some of its youngest patients get a gift this Christmas.

To do that, the health system parked its mobile simulation ambulance outside Toys 'R' Us on Rockford's east side.

Organizers say it's a chance for people to stuff the ambulance with presents for children who will spend the holidays at Mercyhealth.

But, the giving doesn't stop there. Those gifts will also be distributed to children throughout the rest of the year.

"Maybe they're going to have to spend the holidays you know in the hospital away from their families because of their illness or injury and this is one way we can brighten up their season a little bit," Jessica Johnson, with Mercyhealth says.

If you didn't have a chance to come out and donate on Saturday, Mercyhealth says you can still give at any of their donation sites listed below.

Mercyhealth Foundation Office, 2400 N. Rockton Ave

Starbucks, E. State Street and N. Perryville Road.

Meg's Daily Grind, N Alpine Road and N. Perryville Road

Mary's Market, E. State Street, N. Alpine, and N. Perryville Roads

Anna's Pizza & Pasta, 101 S. Benton Street

You can also make a monetary donation at MercyHealthSystem.org/Foundation