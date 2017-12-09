Toys For Tots uses plane and Santa for an early Christmas

Kids usually look forward to a visit from Santa, but for youngsters at the Chicago Rockford International Airport -- Santa didn't visit them from his sleigh. Those 75 kids got a visit from Santa from his own airplane as part of Toys For Tots.

Not only that, Santa came with a Marine escort to bring those children a special gift. Organizers say it's a chance for children who are less fortunate in our area to get a couple extra presents during the holiday season.

"They're all excited. we're all excited that they're here," Bruce Giersch, the Tri-County Coordinator for Toys For Tots, says. "You know there's always that little kid in us -- in each one of us that believes in Santa that looks forward to seeing him and they really do."