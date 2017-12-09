Dog Haus coming to Rockford

A restaurant that claims it has the best hot dogs in America is opening in Rockford very soon and offering free food.

Dog Haus Bier Garten opens Saturday December 16.

And from 11 am to 10 pm, it's giving out free hot dogs.

Dog Haus was founded in California and now has several locations across the U.S.

It's specialty is unique gourmet hot dogs, but it also serves beer.

It's going into the former ruby Tuesday building off East State Street in Rockford.

