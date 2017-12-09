Dry weather this weekend after light snow Friday night

No snow and plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the remainder of the weekend after light snow showers Friday night.

Amounts stayed on the lighter end overnight, with 0.2" of snow reported around Freeport and Rockford. Amounts rose as you moved east, with 1/2" to up to 1" reported around sections of Chicago and its suburbs. Lake effect snow will set up along the Lake Michigan coastline in Indiana, where 3" to over 7" of snow is possible. Thankfully, we'll be far removed from the heavy bands of snow in that part of the Midwest.

Breezy winds will kick up Saturday, but with the light amounts of snow, blowing and drifting shouldn't be much of an issue. Temperatures will be above freezing for a while Sunday afternoon, so between the sunshine this weekend and the warmer weather, much if not all of the snow from Friday night may melt by Sunday evening.

Monday does feature a few low chances for snow showers. The first and best chance arrives late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Like Friday night, amounts look to stay light and under 1". A 2nd but much lower chance for light snow may pop up Monday afternoon.

Rockford is approximately 3" below average for snow on the season, continuing a slow start to the winter season for wet weather.