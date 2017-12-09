Employers add more jobs in November and American borrowing hits a high mark this year

All signs are pointing in a positive direction for America's job market and economy as the rest of 2017 winds down.

The U.S. Department of Labor says that employers added 228,000 jobs in the month of November. The unemployment rate also dipped to it's lowest mark in 17 years and sits at 4.1% right now.

The U.S. Department of Labor says that economic growth has exceeded the annual rate of 3% which is the first time that's happened since 2014. Also at it's highest point in 17 years? Consumer confidence.

According to economists and the Federal Reserve, consumers increased their borrowing by 20 and a half billion dollars. That's the biggest gain since November of 2016 when borrowing spiked to a whopping 24 and a half billion dollars.

Auto and student loans spiked by over 12 billion dollars and credit card loans were up by more than 8 billion dollars.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched by economists to determine people's willingness to spend more and take on more debt.