Illinois State Police advising caution for drivers ahead of snowfall this weekend

While the snow will fall overnight, you can expect for dangerous road conditions tomorrow.

13 News spoke with the Illinois State Police today, who say there are safety measures you should consider if you do crash on the highway.

First, if you are in a crash, activate your emergency flashers right away.

Remember, what caused you to crash may cause others to. So stay seat belted in your car unless you can safely find shelter.

And lastly, be aware of your surroundings.

"It makes it a lot quicker if you can keep track of progress on your trip. Be able to describe to us, I last passed the welcome center. I last passed the Turtle Creek rest area, the Belvidere Toll Plaza. Whatever it may be." said Carl Heintz The Illinois State Police District 16 Commander.

And while the weather is bad, Illinois state police remind everyone to slow down and be mindful of weather conditions.