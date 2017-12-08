'Shop on State' kicks off Saturday

It's almost Christmas and shopping local will not only help you give to others but it also gives back to the community.

Saturday from 11am to 7pm kicks off 'Shop on State'. Shoppers can shop, sip and snack their way through downtown Rockford.

Some shops are offering free gift wrapping and participating business will offer various drinks and snacks for guests to enjoy.

In all, over 20 downtown shops will be participating.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says shopping downtown is important to help improve downtown Rockford.

Marketing and Communications manager at the RACVB, Andrea Cook said, "People love to shop, but they want to experience something different. They want to make it seem like it's not just the hustle and bustle but it's a special experience for them to come out and enjoy."

Guests who attend Shop on State will also have the chance to win a gift basket with items from businesses downtown.