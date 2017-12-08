Friday Night Hoops Highlighted by Boylan beating Jefferson

The second Friday night in December delivered an exciting night of high school basketball in Northern Illinois, with a matchup of two undefeated NIC-10 teams in the boys ranks battling for sole possession of first place.

Boylan held off Jefferson on the Titans' home court, 56-54, hitting big free throws down the stretch to keep the J-Hawks at bay. The Titans improve to 4-0 in conference play.

Elsewhere in NIC-10 boys games, Auburn beat Guilford (62-52), Freeport staved off Belvidere (45-43), East rolled past Belvidere North (71-58), and Harlem defeated Hononegah (69-59).

There was another conference matchup of undefeated teams Friday night - the NUIC girls standings saw Aquin and Pecatonica tied for pole position, but the Lady Bulldogs took over that spot against the Lady Indians, winning 57-39.