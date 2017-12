Boylan graduate Bryanna Weiskircher recorded 24 assists for the Penn State Nittany Lions women's volleyball team as they advanced to the 2017 NCAA regional finals against Missouri, sweeping the Lady Tigers 3-0.

Weiskircher added two service aces and four digs to help the cause for Penn State in the regional semifinals. The Lady Nittany Lions will play Big Ten neighbor Michigan State in Saturday's regional final, with a trip to the Final Four in Kansas City at stake.