14 Rockford firefighters promoted in special ceremony

It was an exciting day for more than a dozen of Rockford's first responders.

The Rockford Fire Department held a promotion ceremony Friday. A total of 14 firefighters were promoted throughout the department, including ranks like District Chief and Lieutenant. The department says it was an important day for families, as they celebrate this well earned milestone.

"It's an exciting day to have the families here take part and support them because they have been their support their entire career getting this job, getting them through the recruit class and helping them through the ranks through testing and promotions," says Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten.