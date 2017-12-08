Light snow overnight may lead to slick roads

A quick burst of snow showers arrives Friday night, adding to a meager snow totals so far this season. While the amounts may be light, travel looks to be impacted with slippery roads and possible blowing snow through Saturday.

A fast-moving snow storm or "clipper system" whips into the area late in the evening. The bulk of the snow showers arrive around midnight. Light to occasionally moderate snow showers fall between midnight and 3 am, with the weather drying up fast after 3 am. By early Saturday morning, the sky is dry and beginning to clear up.

Less than 1/2" of snow falls west of Rockford and I-39. Rockford, Rochelle, Belvidere, and DeKalb County and the immediate surroundings could see between 1/2" to 1". The amounts go up closer to Chicago, where 1"-2" may fall. Some sections of northwest Indiana may see between 2" and 7" of snow due to lake effect snow showers kicking in on the southern end of Lake Michigan.

Despite the light amounts locally, roads may still be slick with the minor amounts of snow. This snow will be the light and fluffy variety, making it easy to shovel, yet slippery on the roads. This kind of snow also blows around easily, so with breezy winds kicking in Saturday, especially during the afternoon, blowing and drifting snow could be a road hazard into Saturday afternoon. This would especially be true on north-south oriented roads.

If snow is on the roads, slow down and be gentle when steering and braking (no sudden movements). Allow extra space between you and the vehicles around you. Give snow plows plenty of extra room as well.

The rest of the weekend will be dry, plus temperatures will be above freezing for a while Sunday, allowing much of the snow to melt before next week. If you need to track the snow tonight or early tomorrow, check out our Interactive Radar, or download our free weather app (13 Weather Authority) for your smart phone.