South Carolina boy visited by Batman for heroic actions

A young boy's day is a little brighter after a special visit from a superhero.

Batman with the group "Heroes For Higher" named Caleb Dillon of Gaffney a hero for trying to save his friend's life.

Caleb was with 8 year old Korbin Williams last week when the two were attacked by three neighborhood dogs.

Caleb suffered a bite to the leg and ran to get help.

But his friend Korbin died after he was bitten by the dogs.

Thursday afternoon Caleb was honored for his heroism and bravery for trying to save his friends life.

"I kept telling him those dogs are gone. Those dogs aren't there anymore," said "Batman."

"Tough things in life but they aren't there and you can move forward."

Caleb rode in the Batmobile and spent some time with Batman who offered encouraging words.

He was escorted by police and motorcycles alongside the Batmobile to Korbin's funeral.

The dogs that attacked Korbin were killed.