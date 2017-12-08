Chicago Police investigating death of body found after fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Chicago Police investigating death of body found after fire

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) -

Chicago Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a clothing donation box that had caught fire.
Police say firefighters were called to the fire in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood on Thursday morning. By the time they arrived, the fire was out. During a search of the box, firefighters found the body and called police.
The body appears to be that of an African American man who was approximately 60 years old. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.
 

