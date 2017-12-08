Homes, horses burn in newest California wildfire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Homes, horses burn in newest California wildfire

Posted:
By The Associated Press
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) -

California's newest wildfire tore through retirement communities built on golf courses and killed elite thoroughbred horses in its first destructive day.
   The new blaze in San Diego County means a huge swath of Southern California is now in flames. December's shockingly dry, hot and windy conditions brought on unprecedented fire danger.
   The San Diego-area fire quickly grew to more than 6 square miles and burned dozens of homes at Rancho Monserate Country Club.
   Flames engulfed a horse training center, prompting trainers to unlock stables and encourage hundreds of race horses to run for their lives. It's not clear how many died.
   The region's biggest fire, which is 200 miles north, keeps growing and has destroyed more than 400 homes and buildings.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.