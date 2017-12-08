MotherHouse Crisis Nursery opens holiday popup shop

The MotherHouse Crisis Nursery is looking to give back to the community even more with their holiday popup shop.

The popup shop will help children in the community get toys for Christmas. The shop opened up today on Rural Street and gifts at the shop range from one to eight dollars.

All of the money raised at the shop goes back to MotherHouse to help families that come through it. The organization is also making the holiday shop easy on kids to shop for their parents.

"Even the children who don't use our services can come have this opportunity to shop, and then it's something fun, they get to surprise their families with whatever they pick out in the shop." said Samantha Beverly, the Family Support Services Supervisor at MotherHouse.

MotherHouse is a 24-hour crisis nursery where children can stay if their parents are going through a crisis like domestic violence or homelessness. The holiday shop is open until tonight at 8, tomorrow from 4 to 8 and Saturday from 9 to 5.